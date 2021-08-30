Advertisement

Hays man arrested for 2nd degree murder in roommate’s death

Hays police arrested Brian Spencer Finger, 22, in connection with the shooting death of his roommate Christian Leonel Cortes-Alfaro, 22.(Ellis County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hays Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of his roommate.

On Aug. 20, police were called to a home in the 4500 blk of Larned Circle in Hays, for the report of a shooting. Officers and Ellis County deputies arrived to find 22-year-old Christian Leonel Cortes-Alfaro with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Hays Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation revealed that Cortes-Alfaro was at home with two other roommates. One of his roommates was in the front room reportedly preparing to make repairs to a firearm when it discharged striking Cortes-Alfaro in the head, according to police.

HPD detectives arrested Brian Spencer Finger, age 22, of Hays, Kan. in the shooting. He is currently being held in the Ellis County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Hays Police Department Investigations Division. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J.B. Burkholder or Det. Sgt. Aaron Larson at (785) 625-1030.

