Gas leak that caused home evacuations in Riverside under control

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A gas leak that caused some homes to be evacuated in the area of 11th and Amidon, near Sims Park Golf Course, is now under control.

The call came out around 11:15 a.m.

Homes in the area have been evacuated while crews work to determine the source of the leak.

A rehab unit has been set up at 11th and Perry for displaced residents.

