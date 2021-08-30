Advertisement

Gas leak that caused home evacuations in Riverside under control

Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak at 11th and Amidon, near Sim Park Golf Course,...
Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak at 11th and Amidon, near Sim Park Golf Course, in the Riverside neighborhood.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A gas leak that caused some homes to be evacuated in the area of 11th and Amidon, near Sims Park Golf Course, is now under control.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak at 11th and Amidon, near Sim Park Golf Course, in the Riverside neighborhood.

The call came out around 11:15 a.m.

Homes in the area have been evacuated while crews work to determine the source of the leak.

A rehab unit has been set up at 11th and Perry for displaced residents.

