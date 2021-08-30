Kansans travel to Louisiana with Red Cross to help during hurricane Ida

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than a dozen Red Cross volunteers from the Kansas/ Oklahoma region are doing what they can to provide support and comfort to Louisiana evacuees within eight shelters across the gulf coast during hurricane Ida.

They arrived in Baton Rouge on Saturday with Red Cross communications officer Brittney Rochelle. She was surprised by the amount of people leaving their homes and evacuating.

“When I landed yesterday afternoon, I landed about 2 o’clock and as we were driving into town, the line of evacuees exiting was unbelievable. I was in shock to be honest,” said Kansas/ Oklahoma region communications officer Brittney Rochelle. “That’s a good thing. People heeded the advice of officials and they left. And that’s a great thing to see.”

Rochelle said she feels safe as the weather starts to worsen and the storm continues to move north.

“The wind is really starting to blow, the stop lights are blowing like crazy, rain is coming down,” said Rochelle. “It’s not going to be as bad as it was when it hit New Orleans and Grand Isle but we’re just kind of waiting through.”

Rochelle said all Red Cross travel has been halted until the hurricane passes.

“We are waiting till the storm passes to bring in more teams. There’s over 600 volunteers from across the nation on the ground right now, stationed all along the Gulf Coast,” said Rochelle. “We wanted to pre-position volunteers and supplies ahead of the storm.”

The Red Cross anticipates the community need to continue for weeks after the hurricane as people return to no power or electricity and no food.

If you want to volunteer with the Red Cross, you can go to Red Cross volunteer.

