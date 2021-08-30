Kingman theatre hosts community prayer service for Afghanistan

KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - While watching the events in Afghanistan from far away, people in Kingman gathered for a Sunday matinee turning to faith and community to help process the impact on their local community.

Deena Lampe, Kingman Historic Theatre General Manager, said, “As the theatre, one of our main goals is to help each other.”

Lampe has been seeing how the headlines with bylines from around the globe have played out in her small town and the requested prayers on social media for those they love.

“Pray for a cousin or a friend that’s over there or may get deployed. It kind of brings it home. That is what we’re here for,” Lampe said. “We are your community theatre, and if we can just do our part to bring some hope and solidarity and fellowship.”

Within a day, Lampe and others at the Kingman Historic Theatre organizing the community prayer service to uplift their community, opening the doors of the theatre for people to talk about the events of the world from Afghanistan to Hurricane Ida. When people come to the theatre, it’s to find an escape.

Lampe said, “People, kind of, tend to shut the door on all the problems in the world and with the problems they have with inside their doors. This is a time to come together.”

About 50 people took a seat Sunday.

“It really means a lot to feel supported, and today, it didn’t matter what religion or political view you came from, we all came together, we prayed for things that are going on in our nation and for our soldiers, and I think it was very important,” said Amanda Naillieux.

The Naillieux family was among those in attendance. Amanda and Jason’s daughter is in the U.S. Army.

Amanda said, “Our daughter is Private First Class Dalayne Naillieux, stationed in North Carolina, Fort Bragg.”

Some of PFC Naillieux’s division has deployed as part of the evacuation in Afghanistan.

“We’re scared for her safety and all the soldiers going over there.” Amanda said, “We’re proud, she has many friends that have got deployed, and she hasn’t yet, but she knows it is a good possibility.”

It’s times like this for the Naillieuxs that community means the most.

