Man arrested for child sex crimes in Norton County, held on $1 million bond

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man arrested in Norton County on multiple sex crimes is held in the county jail on $1 million bond. The Norton Police Department said Cody Hardy, 32, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 28, on four counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, rape, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

Norton County Sheriff Troy Thomson said his office has worked on the case leading to Hardy’s arrest for several months. The complaint against Hardy shows the sex crimes occurring between Feb. 15 and Oct. 24, 2020, all involving a child younger than 14. The complaint lists the initials of at least three victims, born in 2015 and 2017.

The crimes of aggravated assault and aggravated battery lists at least one victim born in 2017. The complaint accuses Hardy of harming a child with a knife and shooting a child with a BB gun.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office said Hardy is set to make his first court appearance at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.

