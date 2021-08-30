Advertisement

Man arrested for child sex crimes in Norton County, held on $1 million bond

The Norton Police Department said Cody Hardy was arrested Saturday, Aug. 28, on four counts of...
The Norton Police Department said Cody Hardy was arrested Saturday, Aug. 28, on four counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, rape, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.(Norton County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man arrested in Norton County on multiple sex crimes is held in the county jail on $1 million bond. The Norton Police Department said Cody Hardy, 32, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 28, on four counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, rape, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

Norton County Sheriff Troy Thomson said his office has worked on the case leading to Hardy’s arrest for several months. The complaint against Hardy shows the sex crimes occurring between Feb. 15 and Oct. 24, 2020, all involving a child younger than 14. The complaint lists the initials of at least three victims, born in 2015 and 2017.

The crimes of aggravated assault and aggravated battery lists at least one victim born in 2017. The complaint accuses Hardy of harming a child with a knife and shooting a child with a BB gun.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office said Hardy is set to make his first court appearance at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in road rage shooting incident on Kansas Turnpike
Person of interest in double homicide
Manhunt continues in Reno County double homicide
Crash in south Wichita
3 injured in chase and crash in south Wichita
Missing 12-year-old found safe
Hays police arrested Brian Spencer Finger, 22, in connection with the shooting death of his...
Hays man arrested for 2nd degree murder in roommate’s death

Latest News

Priscilla Fowler
4You: Thousands raised for Goddard girl burned in accident
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after firefighters found...
Crews battling E. Wichita house fire find man dead, investigation underway
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer talks to reporters in Topeka, Kan., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, a...
Colyer ends race for Kansas governor to focus on cancer treatment
Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak at 11th and Amidon, near Sim Park Golf Course,...
Gas leak that caused home evacuations in Riverside under control