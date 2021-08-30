Murder trial begins for man charged in 2018 Wichita nightclub shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Mario Sandoval.

The 29-year-old is charged in the 2018 shooting death of 24-year-old Austen Wright outside a now-closed nightclub near Harry and Main Street.

Sandoval and another man, Hernan Quezada, were both charged with first-degree murder in Wright’s death.

