Murder trial begins for man charged in 2018 Wichita nightclub shooting

Jury selection started Monday in the trial of Mario Sandoval, one of two men charged in the 2018 death, Austen Wright.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Mario Sandoval.

The 29-year-old is charged in the 2018 shooting death of 24-year-old Austen Wright outside a now-closed nightclub near Harry and Main Street.

Sandoval and another man, Hernan Quezada, were both charged with first-degree murder in Wright’s death.

