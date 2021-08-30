Murder trial begins for man charged in 2018 Wichita nightclub shooting
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Mario Sandoval.
The 29-year-old is charged in the 2018 shooting death of 24-year-old Austen Wright outside a now-closed nightclub near Harry and Main Street.
Sandoval and another man, Hernan Quezada, were both charged with first-degree murder in Wright’s death.
