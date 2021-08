Week of August 30: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Workforce Professional - Training Team | Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11612217 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Business Services Rep, Offender Workforce Professional-Training Team, PT Receptionist/Records Clerk and Youth Intake and Career Services Coordinator

TUESDAY: Pre-Engineered Metal Bldg. Installer | Mahaney Group | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11583791 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Service Crew Member, Commercial Roofer, Senior Project Manager

WEDNESDAY: Dairy Plant Worker/Cooler Worker | Hiland Dairy | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11466452 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Route Sales Drive.

THURSDAY: CNC Machinist - 2nd Shift | Bunting Magnetics | Newton | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11618007 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: ID Grinder Operator, Assembler Mechanic, Brake Press Operator, Quality Inspector and Manufacturing Engineer

FRIDAY: Project Engineer | D-J Engineering | Augusta | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11608954 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Shop Help, Manufacturing Planner, Warehouse Clerk, Aircraft Parts and Tool Painter, Sheet Metal Mechanic, CNC Machinist

