Wichita police warn of gift card scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is warning the public about a phone scam with individuals calling and asking for gift cards or money to avoid being arrested for outstanding warrants.

“This is a scam,” said the police department. “Please know that WPD will never call anyone to collect money for any reason, and these types of calls are scams.”

“If you have any questions about the legitimacy of a call from the WPD, then you can call City Hall at (316) 268-4111 that is answered at all times, to verify the legitimacy of a call,” police continued.

If you know who is responsible for this scam, call WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.