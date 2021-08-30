Advertisement

Wichita police warn of gift card scam

FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is warning the public about a phone scam with individuals calling and asking for gift cards or money to avoid being arrested for outstanding warrants.

“This is a scam,” said the police department. “Please know that WPD will never call anyone to collect money for any reason, and these types of calls are scams.”

“If you have any questions about the legitimacy of a call from the WPD, then you can call City Hall at (316) 268-4111 that is answered at all times, to verify the legitimacy of a call,” police continued.

If you know who is responsible for this scam, call WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in road rage shooting incident on Kansas Turnpike
Person of interest in double homicide
Reno County Sheriffs office searching for man after double homicide
Crash in south Wichita
3 injured in chase and crash in south Wichita
Missing 12-year-old found safe
Don's Place in Protection, Kan. is featured in world-renowned author Stephen King's newest book.
Stephen King mentions W. Kansas towns, businesses in new book

Latest News

Hays police arrested Brian Spencer Finger, 22, in connection with the shooting death of his...
Hays man arrested for 2nd degree murder in roommate’s death
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of August 30: Job of the Day
The school board said with the growing number of ill and quarantined students, the board will...
Arkansas City Public Schools to hold special meeting Monday on COVID-19 protocols
Police are looking for Brittany Nicole White, who is the non-custodial mother of Rayelle “Ray...
Andover Police looking for woman in connection to abduction of non-custodial child