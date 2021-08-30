Advertisement

Wichita Public Schools starts mask mandate

WPS starts mask mandate
WPS starts mask mandate(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The newest mask mandate began Monday for Wichita schools.

The Wichita School Board unanimously passed the mandate last Monday after a spike in demand for covid-19 tests. The director of safety and environmental services, Terri Moses, says overall they’ve seen a positive response from students to the requirement.

“They’re well aware that our world, our nation, is wearing masks. So, asking them to wear them when they’re in the classroom and when they’re in buildings has really not been a struggle for our students,” said Moses.

The school district has not said how long this mask mandate will last. But Moses says their main concern is the student’s safety.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in road rage shooting incident on Kansas Turnpike
Person of interest in double homicide
Manhunt continues in Reno County double homicide
Crash in south Wichita
3 injured in chase and crash in south Wichita
Missing 12-year-old found safe
Hays police arrested Brian Spencer Finger, 22, in connection with the shooting death of his...
Hays man arrested for 2nd degree murder in roommate’s death

Latest News

St. Catherine Hospital
Garden City woman fighting COVID-19 on transfer waiting list
Jury selection started Monday in the trial of Mario Sandoval, one of two men charged in the...
Murder trial begins for man charged in 2018 Wichita nightclub shooting
Wichita fire truck
Damaged natural gas line leads to evacuations in west Wichita
Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Evergy to assist with power restoration after Hurricane Ida slams Gulf Coast