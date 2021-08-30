Wichita Public Schools starts mask mandate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The newest mask mandate began Monday for Wichita schools.

The Wichita School Board unanimously passed the mandate last Monday after a spike in demand for covid-19 tests. The director of safety and environmental services, Terri Moses, says overall they’ve seen a positive response from students to the requirement.

“They’re well aware that our world, our nation, is wearing masks. So, asking them to wear them when they’re in the classroom and when they’re in buildings has really not been a struggle for our students,” said Moses.

The school district has not said how long this mask mandate will last. But Moses says their main concern is the student’s safety.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.