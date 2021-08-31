Andover Public Schools to discuss rising COVID-19 cases, mask requirement

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - The Andover Public School Board will meet Tuesday night to discuss the current rise of COVID-19 cases and quarantines in schools.

Part of the discussion will center around whether the board should require face masks.

Last week, Andover Public Schools had double the number of student positive cases compared to the week before.

For the week that ended last Friday, the district had 38 positive student cases, up from 19 the previous week. Of the 38 cases, 24 were elementary students.

175 elementary students had to quarantine as a result of potential exposure. Districtwide, in the last two weeks, 332 Andover students from all levels were in quarantine.

The meeting will be Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Andover High School Auditorium.

