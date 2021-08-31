Aug. 31 Ag Update

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Corn and soybean exporters are watching topical depression Ida closely. Nearly 61% of all U.S. soybeans and 58% of all U.S. corn exports depart through New Orleans. Nearly 500 barges of grain were unloaded near the gulf last week before the Coast Guard stopped Mississippi River traffic for about 100 miles in anticipation of the storm. Experts are concerned when the storm is over export terminals will have any damage or if the electrical power is on. They do not expect a long-term river closure, but they are concerned if terminals might need to repair damage before resuming the normal flow of exports.

Army worms are causing the worst havoc in more than 30 years. The worms, eating over sixty varieties of plants including things like grass, corn and soybeans, are one of the fast-growing animals on earth. Agronomists say it is harder to stop them due to their resistance to insecticide and alternatives in short supply.

The USDA will create a protection zone against a viral disease deadly to hogs. This is a step to protect U.S. swine and pork exports to protect against African Swine Fever (ASF). The protection zones will be in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The move comes after a confirmed case a month ago in the Dominican Republic. ASF is a highly contagious virus, which killed roughly 40% of China’s hog population in 2019.

