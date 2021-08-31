Advertisement

Ceelo Green coming to Kansas Star Arena

CeeLo Green performs during the Holiday Hits Tour 2019 at Center Stage Theater on Friday,...
CeeLo Green performs during the Holiday Hits Tour 2019 at Center Stage Theater on Friday, December 13, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)(Robb Cohen | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - CeeLo Green will bring his holiday hits to the Kansas Star Arena this December.

Green is known for hits such as “Forget You” and “Crazy.” He was also an original member of the rap group Goodie Mob.

Green’s holiday album “CeeLo’s Magic Moment” includes the single “All I Need is Love,” featuring The Muppets, and was nominated for a 2014 Grammy Award.

Green will take the stage on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Kansas Star Arena. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Saturday, September 4, and start at $27. They can be purchased at www.kansasstarcasino.com/entertain/arena.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hays police arrested Brian Spencer Finger, 22, in connection with the shooting death of his...
Hays man arrested for 2nd degree murder in roommate’s death
Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak at 11th and Amidon, near Sim Park Golf Course,...
Gas leak that caused home evacuations in Riverside under control
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer talks to reporters in Topeka, Kan., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, a...
Colyer ends race for Kansas governor to focus on cancer treatment
Police are looking for Brittany Nicole White, who is the non-custodial mother of Rayelle “Ray...
Andover Police looking for woman in connection to abduction of non-custodial child
1 dead in road rage shooting incident on Kansas Turnpike

Latest News

Dillons food markets are accepting applications for positions this summer and beyond, officials...
Some Dillons locations in western Kansas will begin offering vaccine incentives
One person is seriously injured in a crash at Lincoln and Hillside.
1 seriously injured in south Wichita crash
Father shares story of loss, Kingman County hospital works to prevent suicide
One person is seriously injured in a crash at 135th Street West and Maple.
1 injured in crash in west Wichita