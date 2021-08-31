Ceelo Green coming to Kansas Star Arena

MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - CeeLo Green will bring his holiday hits to the Kansas Star Arena this December.

Green is known for hits such as “Forget You” and “Crazy.” He was also an original member of the rap group Goodie Mob.

Green’s holiday album “CeeLo’s Magic Moment” includes the single “All I Need is Love,” featuring The Muppets, and was nominated for a 2014 Grammy Award.

Green will take the stage on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Kansas Star Arena. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Saturday, September 4, and start at $27. They can be purchased at www.kansasstarcasino.com/entertain/arena.

