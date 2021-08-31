Advertisement

Changes coming soon, including much needed rain

After a brief late summer heat wave, cooler weather arrives for the end of the week
Good chances for moisture on the way for the end of the week.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says the latest brief heat wave is expected to end soon with a cold front and some chances for showers and storms.

Wednesday could start with a few storms in eastern Kansas, but most of the area won’t have any rain at all. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and highs will warm into the 90s for most of the state. Where it might be cooler will be in north central and northeast Kansas with 80s likely.

As a cold front gets closer, showers and storms will increase Thursday in western Kansas, and then spread east into Thursday night. It will still be rather hot Thursday with mainly 90s, but cooler weather returns to far western Kansas.

Good chances for rain exist for Friday, which will keep much of the state in the 80s. Some areas could get 1-2 inches of rain from Thursday - Saturday, helping to ease the drought some more.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 71.

Thu: High: 95 Increasing clouds; overnight storms.

Fri: High: 87 Low: 69 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

Sat: High: 82 Low: 68 Scattered showers and storms.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 92 Low: 69 Becoming partly cloudy; scattered overnight storms.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 68 Decreasing clouds.

