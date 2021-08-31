Advertisement

Child COVID cases rise sharply after summer decline

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of children testing positive for COVID has increased 500% over the past month.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 200,000 kids received a positive result for the week ending Aug. 26. Children were 22.4% of reported weekly cases.

That number was around 38,000 during the week ending July 22.

The increase comes at the same time kids in much of the country have been going back to school.

It brings the rate of childhood infections to the same level of the winter surge, after cases had declined at the beginning of the summer.

Mortality rates for children are still extremely low.

The highest reported rate of kids dying from COVID from any state was 0.24% percent of infected children. In some states, it was zero.

Almost 4.8 million childhood COVID cases have been reported since the pandemic began, making up about 15 percent of all cases.

The age range that denotes a child varies from state to state, but with most a person’s classification as a child ends at 17 or 19 years old.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hays police arrested Brian Spencer Finger, 22, in connection with the shooting death of his...
Hays man arrested for 2nd degree murder in roommate’s death
Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak at 11th and Amidon, near Sim Park Golf Course,...
Gas leak that caused home evacuations in Riverside under control
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer talks to reporters in Topeka, Kan., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, a...
Colyer ends race for Kansas governor to focus on cancer treatment
Police are looking for Brittany Nicole White, who is the non-custodial mother of Rayelle “Ray...
Andover Police looking for woman in connection to abduction of non-custodial child
1 dead in road rage shooting incident on Kansas Turnpike

Latest News

In this Monday, June 24, 2019 photo, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt responds to...
Kansas among 20 states sue over Biden admin school, work LGBT protections
The major hurricane left its mark on Lousiana.
Ida leaves widespread damage
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
AP source: Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start
Mike Richards is no longer the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”
Mike Richards out as executive producer of ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’