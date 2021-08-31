Advertisement

Contractor fined for failure to pull permits, complete work

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County construction contractor faces a near-$37,000 fie for not being properly licensed, failing to pull permits and failing to complete work on a pool removal and installation job.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said a $36,997 default judgment was entered against David Michael Pirl, doing business as Pirl Construction. Sedgwick County DA Marc Bennett said Pirl “also failed to provide the consumer a three-day right to cancel transaction and failed to provide a requested refund once he quit the job, leaving a hole in the consumer’s backyard.”

“The Court found those failures to be deceptive and/or unconscionable under the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA),” the Sedgwick County DA said. “As part of the ruling the Court ordered Pirl to pay $5,800.00 in restitution to the consumer, $30,000.00 in civil penalties, and also pay court costs and investigation fees. The court also ordered Pirl to refrain from operating or conducting business in Kansas until he obtains all necessary licenses.”

The District Attorney issued a reminder to residents that contractors for many residential projects are required to be qualified and licensed by the Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department (MABCD).

“Work may also require permits, inspections and certificates of occupancy to insure the work is safe and up to code,” the DA said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hays police arrested Brian Spencer Finger, 22, in connection with the shooting death of his...
Hays man arrested for 2nd degree murder in roommate’s death
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s have arrested and booked Douglass McGathy, 32, into jail for...
Man arrested, accused of stabbing, killing uncle over gun sale in Derby
Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak at 11th and Amidon, near Sim Park Golf Course,...
Gas leak that caused home evacuations in Riverside under control
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer talks to reporters in Topeka, Kan., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, a...
Colyer ends race for Kansas governor to focus on cancer treatment
Police are looking for Brittany Nicole White, who is the non-custodial mother of Rayelle “Ray...
Andover Police looking for woman in connection to abduction of non-custodial child

Latest News

Threats made to Dodge City High School
Roman candle attack near the Arkansas River on Aug. 22
Wichita police looking to identify suspects in roman candle attack
Evergy crews head to New Orleans to help with outages
Evergy crews head to New Orleans to help with outages
Kansas treasurer candidate Sara Hart Weir
Former Congressional candidate running for Kansas treasurer