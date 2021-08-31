Contractor fined for failure to pull permits, complete work

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County construction contractor faces a near-$37,000 fie for not being properly licensed, failing to pull permits and failing to complete work on a pool removal and installation job.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said a $36,997 default judgment was entered against David Michael Pirl, doing business as Pirl Construction. Sedgwick County DA Marc Bennett said Pirl “also failed to provide the consumer a three-day right to cancel transaction and failed to provide a requested refund once he quit the job, leaving a hole in the consumer’s backyard.”

“The Court found those failures to be deceptive and/or unconscionable under the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA),” the Sedgwick County DA said. “As part of the ruling the Court ordered Pirl to pay $5,800.00 in restitution to the consumer, $30,000.00 in civil penalties, and also pay court costs and investigation fees. The court also ordered Pirl to refrain from operating or conducting business in Kansas until he obtains all necessary licenses.”

The District Attorney issued a reminder to residents that contractors for many residential projects are required to be qualified and licensed by the Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department (MABCD).

“Work may also require permits, inspections and certificates of occupancy to insure the work is safe and up to code,” the DA said.

