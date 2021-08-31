Dodge City plans tree-planting, memorial service for 9/11 anniversary

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Dodge City’s annual 9/11 Day of Remembrance Tree Planting Ceremony and Memorial Service will mark the exact times of the terrorist attacks that occurred at three locations in 2001.

The first tree planting at the Dodge City Fire Department Station 1 will begin at 7:45 a.m. in remembrance of those who died from the plane crash into the north tower of the World Trade Center. Three more trees will be planted at 8:03, 8:45, and 9:10 to match the times of the crashes into the south tower, in Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

The 1 p.m. Day of Remembrance Memorial Service at Liberty Garden honors those who died in the attack on Sept. 11, 2001, and military personnel who were killed fighting terrorism. The public is welcome at both events and the City of Dodge City will livestream them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.