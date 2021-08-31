Advertisement

Dodge City plans tree-planting, memorial service for 9/11 anniversary

Liberty Gardens in Wright Park in Dodge City
Liberty Gardens in Wright Park in Dodge City(City of Dodge City)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Dodge City’s annual 9/11 Day of Remembrance Tree Planting Ceremony and Memorial Service will mark the exact times of the terrorist attacks that occurred at three locations in 2001.

The first tree planting at the Dodge City Fire Department Station 1 will begin at 7:45 a.m. in remembrance of those who died from the plane crash into the north tower of the World Trade Center. Three more trees will be planted at 8:03, 8:45, and 9:10 to match the times of the crashes into the south tower, in Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

The 1 p.m. Day of Remembrance Memorial Service at Liberty Garden honors those who died in the attack on Sept. 11, 2001, and military personnel who were killed fighting terrorism. The public is welcome at both events and the City of Dodge City will livestream them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hays police arrested Brian Spencer Finger, 22, in connection with the shooting death of his...
Hays man arrested for 2nd degree murder in roommate’s death
Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak at 11th and Amidon, near Sim Park Golf Course,...
Gas leak that caused home evacuations in Riverside under control
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer talks to reporters in Topeka, Kan., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, a...
Colyer ends race for Kansas governor to focus on cancer treatment
Police are looking for Brittany Nicole White, who is the non-custodial mother of Rayelle “Ray...
Andover Police looking for woman in connection to abduction of non-custodial child
1 dead in road rage shooting incident on Kansas Turnpike

Latest News

In this Monday, June 24, 2019 photo, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt responds to...
Kansas among 20 states sue over Biden admin school, work LGBT protections
CeeLo Green performs during the Holiday Hits Tour 2019 at Center Stage Theater on Friday,...
Ceelo Green coming to Kansas Star Arena
Dillons food markets are accepting applications for positions this summer and beyond, officials...
Some Dillons locations in western Kansas will begin offering vaccine incentives
One person is seriously injured in a crash at Lincoln and Hillside.
1 seriously injured in south Wichita crash