Evergy crew, Wichitan from Louisiana among local representation in ‘Ida’ relief efforts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Louisiana and other gulf states begin to assess damage from Hurricane Ida, help begins to arrive from across the U.S., including Wichita. On Tuesday, Aug. 31, a crew from Evergy began to make its way to Louisiana. This as others are collecting supplies to send to the gulf states.

Evergy is sending more than 100 employees to Louisiana to help restore power, including in the city of New Orleans. Fifty from the energy company left from Wichita Tuesday morning. The crew is among line workers from across the U.S. with a sizeable task ahead to restore power to hundreds of thousands of people.

Local storm chaser Tyler Kurtz was among those who witnessed Ida’s force firsthand. He returned to Wichita after being among the storm chasers in Louisiana when Hurricane Ida made landfall. He was there to monitor and relay conditions.

Ahead of Ida making landfall Kurtz said he knew “that lives and property and things are going to have destruction.”

“So that kind of sucks going down there knowing that’s going to happen, but also, storms and nature are beasts of nature and they have things to be admired for,” Kurtz said.

As Kurtz returned to Wichita this week, others are leaving.

“Go down there and help with such a catastrophe,” said Evergy Regional Director Jimmy Martinez, representing the Southwest Region.

Evergy employees will be in Louisiana for two weeks. More than 500,000 people are without electricity after the impact of Ida brought down power and entire transmission lines.

“We get a lot of positive and reactions from the customers, host cities. I’ve heard stories of customers wanting to give them fresh baked cookies and drinks,” Martinez said.

In a week, Deanna Irvin will also depart Wichita for gulf. Irvin, representing the Hurry To The Furries Foundation, was born and raised in Louisiana.

“It does hit home, so not only is it just to rescue and help people, it’s my home too,” she said.

Irvin’s foundation, which helps out animals after disaster, will be one of the groups responding.

“Your focus is just helping everyone and helping the animals and the people,” she said. “So you want to get in, and nothing else matters in the world.”

Irvin is partnering with several Wichita area businesses to collect donated supplies to help people and pets left recovering from Ida.

“During times like this, this is when our community comes together,” she said.

Irvin said the list of supplies people can donate is vast. That list includes food and water for people and pets, baby wipes, diapers and face masks, along with money. You can find more information on the days and times businesses will be serving as drop-off locations on the Hurry To The Furries Foundation Facebook page.

