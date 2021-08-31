Advertisement

Gospel singer Lee Williams of The Spiritual QC’s dies at 75

Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of The Spiritual QC’s, has died. He...
Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of The Spiritual QC’s, has died. He was 75.((Source: Gray News))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of The Spiritual QC’s, has died. He was 75.

Williams’ death was announced Monday on the musical group’s Facebook page.

Known for his deep baritone voice, Williams and the group performed for decades before releasing their first hit, a song called  “I’ve Learned to Lean.”

Several successful albums followed in the 1990s and 2000s.

In 2010, Williams, along with the group, won the Stellar Awards’ James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award. He retired from performing in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hays police arrested Brian Spencer Finger, 22, in connection with the shooting death of his...
Hays man arrested for 2nd degree murder in roommate’s death
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s have arrested and booked Douglass McGathy, 32, into jail for...
Man arrested, accused of stabbing, killing uncle over gun sale in Derby
Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak at 11th and Amidon, near Sim Park Golf Course,...
Gas leak that caused home evacuations in Riverside under control
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer talks to reporters in Topeka, Kan., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, a...
Colyer ends race for Kansas governor to focus on cancer treatment
Police are looking for Brittany Nicole White, who is the non-custodial mother of Rayelle “Ray...
Andover Police looking for woman in connection to abduction of non-custodial child

Latest News

Brandon Johnson paints
Elected officials in Sedgwick County participate in Habitat for Humanity
The Caldor Fire burns in El Dorado County, Calif., heading toward Nevada.
High winds threaten to whip up flames approaching Lake Tahoe
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
Ida’s sweltering aftermath: No power, no water, no gasoline
Aerial view of damage from Hurricane Ida
Evergy crew, Wichitan from Louisiana among local representation in ‘Ida’ relief efforts