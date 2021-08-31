Advertisement

Kansas among 20 states to sue over Biden admin school, work LGBT protections

In this Monday, June 24, 2019 photo, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt responds to...
In this Monday, June 24, 2019 photo, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt responds to questions during an Associated Press interview in Topeka, Kan. Schmidt argues that a recent Kansas Supreme Court ruling protecting abortion rights could open up new avenues for litigation as defense attorneys are citing it in attacking capital punishment. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(KWCH)
By Jonathan Mattise
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/KWCH) - Attorneys general from 20 states have sued President Joe Biden’s administration seeking to halt directives that extend federal sex discrimination protections to LGBTQ people, ranging from transgender girls participating in school sports to the use of school and workplace bathrooms that align with a person’s gender identity.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed the lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in Knoxville, arguing that legal interpretations by the U.S. Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission are based on a faulty view of U.S. Supreme Court case law.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt was among the other 19 states that filed similar suits against the EEOC and Department of Education, stating, “Earlier this year, the Kansas Legislature passed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, and that bill was vetoed by the governor. This lawsuit is aimed at ensuring unelected federal bureaucrats cannot distort federal law to take that type of policy decision away from elected officials in Kansas.”

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

