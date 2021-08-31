Kansas unemployment fraud investigation reveals $700M lost in 1 year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a scam lawmakers say could be the largest fraud in Kansas history, the latest finding from an investigation looked into the true cost of unemployment fraud in the state. The report released Monday is preliminary, but so far, it’s estimated that $700 million was lost in unemployment fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic. About half of that money came directly from the state. The other half was federal funds.

To put $700 million in perspective, that’s more than 10 percent of the state’s education budget and nearly the entire public safety budget for the state of Kansas.

It’s a scam lawmakers and the Kansas Department of Labor were warned about at the start of the pandemic. KDOL told Eyewitness News the state will use funds from a stimulus package to make up for the $350 million lost directly in state funds. But lawmakers say that money could have been used for other purposes.

“There’s no such thing as government funded, it’s all taxpayer funded,” Rep. Stephen Owens said. “And at the end of the day, they’re the ones that are losing due to the failures of the Kansas Department of Labor.”

Eyewitness News brought these concerns to KDOL The agency said the investigation is not over.

“I think one thing that was very clear from the fraud portion of the audit is that we don’t get to a definitive answer on the fraud number until the forensic report is completed,” KDOL Deputy Secretary Peter Brady said.

