Man critically injured in stabbing near Derby

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday night stabbing near Derby that left a man with life-threatening injuries. This began as a disturbance reported a little after 9:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of South 143rd Street East.

The sheriff’s office said an ambulance took the man, in his 40s, to a local hospital in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said a person of interest was detained, but there was no confirmation on whether deputies made an arrest in the case.

As of late Monday night, the area near 55th Street South and 143rd remained blocked off as the sheriff’s office investigated at the scene. Eyewitness News anticipates further information being released Tuesday morning. Stick with us for updates as we’re able to confirm them.

