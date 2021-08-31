Advertisement

Projects financed with STAR bonds not meeting tourism goals

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Sprint Cup Series driver Matt Kenseth (20) leads the field as the...
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Sprint Cup Series driver Matt Kenseth (20) leads the field as the green flag drops to start a NASCAR Sprint Cup series race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, April 21, 2013.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. - A new state audit found that few projects financed with STAR bonds are meeting requirements for bringing visitors and money into Kansas.

The report from the Legislature’s auditing arm was released Monday. Auditors found that only three of the 16 attractions they reviewed met tourism goals by bringing in a significant percentage of visitors from other states.

STAR bonds allow municipalities to issue bonds to finance major developments, which are paid through sales tax revenue generated by the project.

The three businesses that met the goals are the Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas Speedway in Kansas City and the Hutchinson Underground Salt Museum.

