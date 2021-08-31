Some Dillons locations in western Kansas will begin offering vaccine incentives

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Dillons Health locations will begin offering vaccine incentives in western Kansas.

Eligible Kansans will receive $50 per dose – $100 total in Visa gift cards.

COVID-19 vaccines are provided at no cost and no appointment is required.

The following locations are participating in the program:

Barton County:

4107 10th Street, Great Bend, KS 67530

Ellis County:

1902 Vine Street, Hays, KS 67601

517 West 27th Street, Hays, KS 67601

Finney County:

1211 Jones Avenue, Garden City, KS 67846

1305 East Kansas Avenue, Garden City, KS 67846

Ford County:

1700 North 14th Street, Dodge City, KS 67801

Geary County:

618 West 6th Street, Junction City, KS 66441

McPherson County:

1320 North Main, McPherson, KS 67470

Pratt County:

1108 East 1st Street, Pratt, KS 67124

Riley County:

130 Sarber Lane, Manhattan, KS 66502

1101 Westloop Place, Manhattan, KS 66502

Saline County:

2350 Plane Avenue, Salina, KS 67401

1235 East Cloud Street, Salina, KS 67401

1201 West Crawford, Salina, KS 67401

Seward County:

1417 North Kansas, Liberal, KS 67901

Sumner County:

1111 West 8th Street, Wellington, KS 67152

Thomas County:

1605 South Range Avenue, Colby, KS 67701

