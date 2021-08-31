Advertisement

Some Dillons locations in western Kansas will begin offering vaccine incentives

Dillons food markets are accepting applications for positions this summer and beyond, officials...
Dillons food markets are accepting applications for positions this summer and beyond, officials with the grocery chain announced Tuesday.(Phil Anderson)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Dillons Health locations will begin offering vaccine incentives in western Kansas.

Eligible Kansans will receive $50 per dose – $100 total in Visa gift cards.

COVID-19 vaccines are provided at no cost and no appointment is required.

The following locations are participating in the program:

Barton County:

4107 10th Street, Great Bend, KS 67530

Ellis County:

1902 Vine Street, Hays, KS 67601

517 West 27th Street, Hays, KS 67601

Finney County:

1211 Jones Avenue, Garden City, KS 67846

1305 East Kansas Avenue, Garden City, KS 67846

Ford County:

1700 North 14th Street, Dodge City, KS 67801

Geary County:

618 West 6th Street, Junction City, KS 66441

McPherson County:

1320 North Main, McPherson, KS 67470

Pratt County:

1108 East 1st Street, Pratt, KS 67124

Riley County:

130 Sarber Lane, Manhattan, KS 66502

1101 Westloop Place, Manhattan, KS 66502

Saline County:

2350 Plane Avenue, Salina, KS 67401

1235 East Cloud Street, Salina, KS 67401

1201 West Crawford, Salina, KS 67401

Seward County:

1417 North Kansas, Liberal, KS 67901

Sumner County:

1111 West 8th Street, Wellington, KS 67152

Thomas County:

1605 South Range Avenue, Colby, KS 67701

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hays police arrested Brian Spencer Finger, 22, in connection with the shooting death of his...
Hays man arrested for 2nd degree murder in roommate’s death
Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak at 11th and Amidon, near Sim Park Golf Course,...
Gas leak that caused home evacuations in Riverside under control
Police are looking for Brittany Nicole White, who is the non-custodial mother of Rayelle “Ray...
Andover Police looking for woman in connection to abduction of non-custodial child
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer talks to reporters in Topeka, Kan., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, a...
Colyer ends race for Kansas governor to focus on cancer treatment
1 dead in road rage shooting incident on Kansas Turnpike

Latest News

About 37% of the country's ICU patients had COVID-19 in the week of Aug. 23-29, a number that's...
COVID-19 vaccine effectively protects against hospitalization, CDC data shows
The Ark City Public Schools Board of Education gathers for a meeting on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Ark City, Mulvane school boards approve mask mandates
The school board said with the growing number of ill and quarantined students, the board will...
Arkansas City Public Schools to hold special meeting Monday on COVID-19 protocols
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Dashboard tracks vaccination data of KS nursing home employees