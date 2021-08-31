Some Dillons locations in western Kansas will begin offering vaccine incentives
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Dillons Health locations will begin offering vaccine incentives in western Kansas.
Eligible Kansans will receive $50 per dose – $100 total in Visa gift cards.
COVID-19 vaccines are provided at no cost and no appointment is required.
The following locations are participating in the program:
Barton County:
4107 10th Street, Great Bend, KS 67530
Ellis County:
1902 Vine Street, Hays, KS 67601
517 West 27th Street, Hays, KS 67601
Finney County:
1211 Jones Avenue, Garden City, KS 67846
1305 East Kansas Avenue, Garden City, KS 67846
Ford County:
1700 North 14th Street, Dodge City, KS 67801
Geary County:
618 West 6th Street, Junction City, KS 66441
McPherson County:
1320 North Main, McPherson, KS 67470
Pratt County:
1108 East 1st Street, Pratt, KS 67124
Riley County:
130 Sarber Lane, Manhattan, KS 66502
1101 Westloop Place, Manhattan, KS 66502
Saline County:
2350 Plane Avenue, Salina, KS 67401
1235 East Cloud Street, Salina, KS 67401
1201 West Crawford, Salina, KS 67401
Seward County:
1417 North Kansas, Liberal, KS 67901
Sumner County:
1111 West 8th Street, Wellington, KS 67152
Thomas County:
1605 South Range Avenue, Colby, KS 67701
