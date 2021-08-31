Temperatures trend higher Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after climbing back above normal on Monday, we will be even hotter today. Highs in the middle 90s will combine with higher humidity to make it feel like 100 degrees this afternoon.

Expect a lot of sunshine and hotter temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the upper 90s – roughly ten degrees above average – will feel like 100 to 105 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

A cold front will move through the state late Thursday and Friday increasing the risk of showers and storms. On the other side of the front, we will see cooler temperatures this weekend. However, highs in the upper 80s are near normal for early September.

There are signs of a stronger cold front coming to Kansas early next week. While the exact details are uncertain, there is a good chance of a significant cool-down after Labor Day.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, then a few clouds. Wind: S 5-15. High: 96.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: S 10-20. High: 97.

Thu: Low: 73. High: 98. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Fri: Low 73. High: 96. Partly cloudy; evening storm chance

Sat: Low: 70. High: 88. Morning storms; clearing and cooler.

Sun: Low: 67. High: 90. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 68. High: 92. Mostly sunny.

