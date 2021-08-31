Advertisement

Temperatures trend higher Tuesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after climbing back above normal on Monday, we will be even...
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after climbing back above normal on Monday, we will be even hotter today.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after climbing back above normal on Monday, we will be even hotter today. Highs in the middle 90s will combine with higher humidity to make it feel like 100 degrees this afternoon.

Expect a lot of sunshine and hotter temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the upper 90s – roughly ten degrees above average – will feel like 100 to 105 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

A cold front will move through the state late Thursday and Friday increasing the risk of showers and storms. On the other side of the front, we will see cooler temperatures this weekend. However, highs in the upper 80s are near normal for early September.

There are signs of a stronger cold front coming to Kansas early next week. While the exact details are uncertain, there is a good chance of a significant cool-down after Labor Day.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, then a few clouds. Wind: S 5-15. High: 96.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: S 10-20. High: 97.

Thu: Low: 73. High: 98. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Fri: Low 73. High: 96. Partly cloudy; evening storm chance

Sat: Low: 70. High: 88. Morning storms; clearing and cooler.

Sun: Low: 67. High: 90. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 68. High: 92. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hays police arrested Brian Spencer Finger, 22, in connection with the shooting death of his...
Hays man arrested for 2nd degree murder in roommate’s death
Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak at 11th and Amidon, near Sim Park Golf Course,...
Gas leak that caused home evacuations in Riverside under control
Police are looking for Brittany Nicole White, who is the non-custodial mother of Rayelle “Ray...
Andover Police looking for woman in connection to abduction of non-custodial child
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer talks to reporters in Topeka, Kan., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, a...
Colyer ends race for Kansas governor to focus on cancer treatment
1 dead in road rage shooting incident on Kansas Turnpike

Latest News

Hotter weather sets up midweek.
Brief heat wave returning to Kansas
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the cooler temperatures from Sunday are on the way out and...
Another heat wave is coming to Kansas
3 day forecast for Wichita.
Getting hotter this week
Scattered storms and brief heat relief- today
Scattered storms and some heat relief today