Threats made to Dodge City High School

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dodge City police responded to two threats made by Dodge City High School students on Monday, Aug. 30.

Students alerted the School Resource Officer to a Snapchat thread in which a 14-year-old told other students not to go to school on Monday. Since no specific threats were made, the 14-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct.

While police were investigating that threat, the SRO was approached by another student about another threat made by a 15-year-old student. The student told classmates he would be “the next school shooter” while naming students he planned to victimize and suggesting he was carrying a gun in his backpack.

The 15-year-old suspect was located off-campus and arrested for felony criminal intent.

