Wichita police looking to identify suspects in roman candle attack

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for your help identifying suspects in a roman candle attack this month.

On Aug. 22, two men were fishing along the East bank of the Arkansas River when they were confronted by three teenage boys just before 5 a.m. Unprovoked, two of the teenagers lit and fired roman candles at the two men while a teenage girl filmed the incident on her phone, according to police. The third suspect assaulted one of the men, causing injuries to his head and elbow.

The entire incident was captured on a surveillance camera.

If you know the identity of any of these suspects, or if you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111.

