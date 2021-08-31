Advertisement

Wichita police looking to identify suspects in roman candle attack

Roman candle attack near the Arkansas River on Aug. 22
Roman candle attack near the Arkansas River on Aug. 22(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for your help identifying suspects in a roman candle attack this month.

On Aug. 22, two men were fishing along the East bank of the Arkansas River when they were confronted by three teenage boys just before 5 a.m. Unprovoked, two of the teenagers lit and fired roman candles at the two men while a teenage girl filmed the incident on her phone, according to police. The third suspect assaulted one of the men, causing injuries to his head and elbow.

The entire incident was captured on a surveillance camera.

If you know the identity of any of these suspects, or if you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111.

Roman Candle Attack

ROMAN CANDLE ATTACK Can you identify these suspects? The Wichita Police Department needs your help! On August 22, 2021 two males were fishing along the East bank of the Arkansas River when they were confronted by three teenage males at just before 5 am. Unprovoked, two of the teenage males began lighting and shooting roman candles at the two males, while a teenage female filmed the incident on a cell phone. The third suspect then physically assaulted one of the males, causing injuries to his head and elbow. The teenagers then left the area to the north. If you know the identity of any of these suspects, or you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward! #CrimeStoppers #wichitapolice #AggravatedBattery #whodis

Posted by Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hays police arrested Brian Spencer Finger, 22, in connection with the shooting death of his...
Hays man arrested for 2nd degree murder in roommate’s death
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s have arrested and booked Douglass McGathy, 32, into jail for...
Man arrested, accused of stabbing, killing uncle over gun sale in Derby
Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak at 11th and Amidon, near Sim Park Golf Course,...
Gas leak that caused home evacuations in Riverside under control
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer talks to reporters in Topeka, Kan., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, a...
Colyer ends race for Kansas governor to focus on cancer treatment
Police are looking for Brittany Nicole White, who is the non-custodial mother of Rayelle “Ray...
Andover Police looking for woman in connection to abduction of non-custodial child

Latest News

Contractor fined for failure to pull permits, complete work
Threats made to Dodge City High School
Evergy crews head to New Orleans to help with outages
Evergy crews head to New Orleans to help with outages
Kansas treasurer candidate Sara Hart Weir
Former Congressional candidate running for Kansas treasurer