4You: Wichita East High School honors diverse student body

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita East High School is showcasing flags across the world in representation of its diverse student body.

The “World Walks the Halls of East” display includes more than 180 flags.

”We’re ready to celebrate our 100th-anniversary next fall. And when people hear East High, they think of diversity. They think that it’s a safe place to learn, a safe place to get an education. And kids love being here. Alumni love coming back and seeing it. And this makes our alumni proud that we’re still carrying on the tradition of diversity at East,” said East High Principal Sara Richardson.

East High represents more than 2,300 students who speak more than 50 different languages.

