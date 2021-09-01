Advertisement

4You: Wichita East High School honors diverse student body

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita East High School is showcasing flags across the world in representation of its diverse student body.

The “World Walks the Halls of East” display includes more than 180 flags.

”We’re ready to celebrate our 100th-anniversary next fall. And when people hear East High, they think of diversity. They think that it’s a safe place to learn, a safe place to get an education. And kids love being here. Alumni love coming back and seeing it. And this makes our alumni proud that we’re still carrying on the tradition of diversity at East,” said East High Principal Sara Richardson.

East High represents more than 2,300 students who speak more than 50 different languages.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s have arrested and booked Douglass McGathy, 32, into jail for...
Man arrested, accused of stabbing, killing uncle over gun sale in Derby
One person is seriously injured in a crash at 135th Street West and Maple.
1 injured in crash in west Wichita
Nelson Elementary School in Haysville is being evacuated after blown power lines fell on the...
Nelson Elementary in Haysville evacuating due to downed powerlines
Wichita police arrested 34-year-old Latoya McCurn on Tuesday (8/17/21) in connection with the...
Affidavit: Woman admits to fatally stabbing man in SE Wichita
Andover Middle School
Andover school board approves mask mandate for elementary schools

Latest News

KNG
Kansas National Guard members prepare to deploy to New Orleans
Hays schools
4 out of 6 Hays schools receive failing marks
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
Insurance changes expected with vaccine widely available
Oklahoma and Texas will be leaving the Big 12 Conference to compete in the Southeastern...
Big 12 issues statement of solidarity amid uncertain future