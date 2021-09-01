Advertisement

Andover appoints police captain with department to be next chief

The Andover City Council appointed current Andover PD Captain Buck Buchanan to become the city's next police chief.(City of Andover)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Andover City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 31, formally approved appointing current Andover Police Captain Buck Buchanan to be the city’s next police chief. The promotion is following the upcoming retirement of current chief Michael Keller.

The city of Andover said Keller announced in March that he plans to retire on Sept. 24. The city said the search for its new chief started in mid-JUne with a committee compromised of city staff and a police chief from a neighboring community interviewing several candidates via Zoom and reducing teh pool down to two.

The city said final interviews took place in mid-August with candidates meeting with a final selection committee consisting of city staff, the Andover Area Chamber of Commerce President and another neighboring city’s police chief.

The city said the two finalists to be the city’s next chief “had different strengths that the community could benefit from” and it was ultimately decided that promoting from within was the right move with Buchanan viewed as the best fit for the community.

Buchanan, who will transition to be Andover’s next police chief in September, joined the department full-time in 2009, working his way up to Captain. The city said Buchanan served in the U.S. Air Force from 1988 to 194 and is the first and only Andover police officer to graduate from the FBI Academy. The city said he is also a Certified Public Manager through the University of Kansas Public Management Center and is in the process of completing his Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice.

“It is the greatest honor of my professional career to serve my hometown community and to lead this amazing department into the future,” said Buchanan. “I humbly but enthusiastically approach the challenge of guiding and supporting the dedicated members of our department while also advocating for our community as we re-imagine community safety together.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

