Big 12 issues statement of solidarity amid uncertain future

Oklahoma and Texas will be leaving the Big 12 Conference to compete in the Southeastern...
Oklahoma and Texas will be leaving the Big 12 Conference to compete in the Southeastern Conference(Photo by Chris Williams)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Facing an uncertain future with Oklahoma University and the University of Texas announcing plans to leave, the Big 12 Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 1, issued a statement expressing a commitment to continue.

Rumors concerning conference realignment and projections for the Big 12′s other eight teams has called into question how the conference can continue after OU and Texas depart for the Southeastern Conference. On Wednesday, the Big 12′s statement includes a call to keep the league among the nation’s premier conferences. The conference did not go into details about how it will accomplish that objective.

Last month, national outlets reported that the Big 12 and Pac 12 met to discuss how the conferences might benefit from working together or maybe even merging.

Full statement from Big 12 Conference:

“Following two days of consultation with the athletics directors of the continuing members of the Big 12 Conference, commissioner Bob Bowlsby stated, “The eight ADs remain committed to furthering the Big 12 as one of the nation’s premier athletic conferences, and look forward to working with our presidents and chancellors to strengthen the league. Future exploration by the group will continue to center on options that best position the long-term strength of the Conference.”

