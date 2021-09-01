“Big Boy” locomotive rolling through Kansas this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After an overnight stop in Kansas City, Mo., the Union Pacific “Big Boy” No. 4014 steam locomotive will depart on Thursday morning for a three-day trek through Kansas.
The World War II-era train will move west through the northern half of the state, starting with a stop in Lawrence and stationing in Topeka, Manhattan and Abilene before an overnight stay in Salina. Friday’s stops include Ellsworth, Wilson, Russell and Hays; Big Boy will stop in Ellis, Quinter, Oakley and Sharon Springs before crossing into Colorado Sunday morning.
Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest locomotive, began its 10-state tour in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Aug. 5. The trip concludes Sept. 7 with two Colorado stops before Big Boy returns to Cheyenne.
Here are the dates Big Boy will be in Kansas:
|Station/City
|Address
|Arrival
|Departure
|Lawrence
|402 N 2nd St.
|Sept. 2, 10:15 a.m.
|10:35 a.m.
|Topeka
|701 N Kansas Ave.
|Sept. 2, 11:45 a.m.
|12:30 p.m.
|Manhattan
|S Manhattan Ave. Crossing
|Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m.
|2:50 p.m.
|Abilene
|201 NW 2nd St.
|Sept. 2, 4:30 p.m.
|5 p.m.
|Salina
|400 N 13th St.
|Sept. 2, 6 p.m.
|Sept. 3, 9 a.m.
|Ellsworth
|Lincoln Ave. Crossing
|Sept. 3, 10:15 a.m.
|10:35 a.m.
|Wilson
|Avenue E Crossing
|Sept. 3, 11:20 a.m.
|11:50 p.m.
|Russell
|Lincoln St. Crossing
|Sept. 3, 1p.m.
|1:15 p.m.
|Hays
|E 9th St. & Milner St.
|Sept. 3, 2:15 p.m.
|Sept. 4, 8 a.m.
|Ellis
|Washington St. Crossing
|Sept. 4, 9 a.m.
|9:30 a.m.
|Quinter
|Long St. Crossing
|Sept. 4, 10:45 a.m.
|11:30 a.m.
|Oakley
|E Front St. & Center Ave.
|Sept. 4, 12:45 p.m.
|1:15 p.m.
|Sharon Springs
|N Front St. & N Boeke St.
|Sept. 4, 2:15 p.m.
|Sept. 5, 8 a.m.
