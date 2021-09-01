“Big Boy” locomotive rolling through Kansas this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After an overnight stop in Kansas City, Mo., the Union Pacific “Big Boy” No. 4014 steam locomotive will depart on Thursday morning for a three-day trek through Kansas.

The World War II-era train will move west through the northern half of the state, starting with a stop in Lawrence and stationing in Topeka, Manhattan and Abilene before an overnight stay in Salina. Friday’s stops include Ellsworth, Wilson, Russell and Hays; Big Boy will stop in Ellis, Quinter, Oakley and Sharon Springs before crossing into Colorado Sunday morning.

Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest locomotive, began its 10-state tour in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Aug. 5. The trip concludes Sept. 7 with two Colorado stops before Big Boy returns to Cheyenne.

Here are the dates Big Boy will be in Kansas:

Station/City Address Arrival Departure Lawrence 402 N 2nd St. Sept. 2, 10:15 a.m. 10:35 a.m. Topeka 701 N Kansas Ave. Sept. 2, 11:45 a.m. 12:30 p.m. Manhattan S Manhattan Ave. Crossing Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m. 2:50 p.m. Abilene 201 NW 2nd St. Sept. 2, 4:30 p.m. 5 p.m. Salina 400 N 13th St. Sept. 2, 6 p.m. Sept. 3, 9 a.m. Ellsworth Lincoln Ave. Crossing Sept. 3, 10:15 a.m. 10:35 a.m. Wilson Avenue E Crossing Sept. 3, 11:20 a.m. 11:50 p.m. Russell Lincoln St. Crossing Sept. 3, 1p.m. 1:15 p.m. Hays E 9th St. & Milner St. Sept. 3, 2:15 p.m. Sept. 4, 8 a.m. Ellis Washington St. Crossing Sept. 4, 9 a.m. 9:30 a.m. Quinter Long St. Crossing Sept. 4, 10:45 a.m. 11:30 a.m. Oakley E Front St. & Center Ave. Sept. 4, 12:45 p.m. 1:15 p.m. Sharon Springs N Front St. & N Boeke St. Sept. 4, 2:15 p.m. Sept. 5, 8 a.m.

