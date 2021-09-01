Advertisement

“Big Boy” locomotive rolling through Kansas this week

The world’s largest locomotive, “Big Boy” number 4014, was in use in 1941.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After an overnight stop in Kansas City, Mo., the Union Pacific “Big Boy” No. 4014 steam locomotive will depart on Thursday morning for a three-day trek through Kansas.

The World War II-era train will move west through the northern half of the state, starting with a stop in Lawrence and stationing in Topeka, Manhattan and Abilene before an overnight stay in Salina. Friday’s stops include Ellsworth, Wilson, Russell and Hays; Big Boy will stop in Ellis, Quinter, Oakley and Sharon Springs before crossing into Colorado Sunday morning.

Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest locomotive, began its 10-state tour in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Aug. 5. The trip concludes Sept. 7 with two Colorado stops before Big Boy returns to Cheyenne.

Here are the dates Big Boy will be in Kansas:

Station/CityAddressArrivalDeparture
Lawrence402 N 2nd St.Sept. 2, 10:15 a.m.10:35 a.m.
Topeka701 N Kansas Ave.Sept. 2, 11:45 a.m.12:30 p.m.
ManhattanS Manhattan Ave. CrossingSept. 2, 2:30 p.m.2:50 p.m.
Abilene201 NW 2nd St.Sept. 2, 4:30 p.m.5 p.m.
Salina400 N 13th St.Sept. 2, 6 p.m.Sept. 3, 9 a.m.
EllsworthLincoln Ave. CrossingSept. 3, 10:15 a.m.10:35 a.m.
WilsonAvenue E CrossingSept. 3, 11:20 a.m.11:50 p.m.
RussellLincoln St. CrossingSept. 3, 1p.m.1:15 p.m.
HaysE 9th St. & Milner St.Sept. 3, 2:15 p.m.Sept. 4, 8 a.m.
EllisWashington St. CrossingSept. 4, 9 a.m.9:30 a.m.
QuinterLong St. CrossingSept. 4, 10:45 a.m.11:30 a.m.
OakleyE Front St. & Center Ave.Sept. 4, 12:45 p.m.1:15 p.m.
Sharon SpringsN Front St. & N Boeke St.Sept. 4, 2:15 p.m.Sept. 5, 8 a.m.

