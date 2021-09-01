Advertisement

Black US farmers awaiting billions in promised debt relief

Wheat Harvest
Wheat Harvest(kfyr)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYDTON, Va. (AP) - U.S. farmers of color are battling in the courts to save a $4 billion debt relief program approved by Congress.

Congress approved the debt relief for 16,000 farmers of color in March as part of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package.

The funding was intended to remedy past discrimination in U.S. Department of Agriculture loan programs. White farmers have sued, arguing that the relief is discriminatory.

The USDA’s history of discrimination is so pervasive that many Black farmers call the government agency “the last plantation.” They’re now fighting with the USDA to defend the debt relief program.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s have arrested and booked Douglass McGathy, 32, into jail for...
Man arrested, accused of stabbing, killing uncle over gun sale in Derby
One person is seriously injured in a crash at 135th Street West and Maple.
1 injured in crash in west Wichita
KDOL
Kansas unemployment fraud investigation reveals $700M lost in 1 year
Wichita police arrested 34-year-old Latoya McCurn on Tuesday (8/17/21) in connection with the...
Affidavit: Woman admits to fatally stabbing man in SE Wichita
Andover Middle School
Andover school board approves mask mandate for elementary schools

Latest News

Freddie Castro
Overland Park police officer, 23, dies of COVID-19
Nelson Elementary School in Haysville is being evacuated after blown power lines fell on the...
Nelson Elementary in Haysville evacuating due to downed powerlines
One person was seriously injured when two semi-trailers collided and caught fire Tuesday...
One seriously injured after semis collide and catch fire in southeast Kansas
Andover school board meeting
Andover school board votes to require masks at K-5 schools