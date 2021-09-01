Advertisement

Emporia man killed when car hits horse on highway south of Olpe

(File/KVOE)
(File/KVOE)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OLPE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 28-year-old Emporia man died early Wednesday after the car he was driving hit a horse on a highway in Lyon County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of S. K-99 highway. The location was about four miles south of Olpe.

According to Lyon County Sgt. Zachary M. Shafer, Corey Robinson was driving a 2016 Ford Focus south in the 100 block of S. K-99 when the vehicle struck a horse that was standing in the roadway.

After the collision, the car left the road and entered the west ditch, where it struck a tree.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shafer said Robinson wasn’t wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision.

