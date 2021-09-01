Hays school district addressing issue after 9 out of 11 buildings fail facilities inspection

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hays school district recently completed a facilities inspection in which nine out of 11 buildings received failing marks. Now the district needs to decide what it will do to fix the problems.

At Hays’ Wilson Elementary School, a water leak is just one of the problems the school is dealing with. Wilson Elementary Principal Anita Scheve said the problems can interfere with the school being able to provide all that students need each day.

Scheve said the roof leak started Wednesday morning.

“We have so many repairs that they are impacting us on a more daily basis,” she said.

DLR K-12 Architect Kirby Pennington discussed the facilities inspection and what it revealed.

“The buildings look fine when you drive by, and you see them from the street and you see kids going to school. But when you flip them inside out and show them how they are really performing, it kind of changes your perspective,” Pennington said.

USD 489 Superintendent Ron Wilson hopes for renovations to the district’s buildings.

“Our newest building is over 40 years old. Our oldest building is almost 100 years old,” he said.

Wilson said over the past 30 years, there have been multiple bond attempts rejected in the Hays school district. He believes the Hays community should want better facilities for their students.

“How our education is handled in the future is so important,” he said. “I think it brings businesses to the community, I think it brings better healthcare to the community when your educational facilities are topnotch,” Wilson said.

DLR and the Hays school district are in the initial stages of preparing a bond proposal. Wilson said that proposal is expected to come by December. So far, a bond amount hasn’t been set.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.