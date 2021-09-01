Advertisement

Here comes the rain - a good soaker for many

Storms begin in western Kansas Thursday morning and then spread east - cooler weather coming too
Storms on the horizon for much of Kansas.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says as a cold front enters the Plains, scattered storm chances will ramp up with a decent amount of rain likely. Cooler temperatures should arrive statewide by Friday.

Severe weather is unlikely in the coming days, but we should expect some locally heavy rains. Thursday morning will start off with lows in the 60s to near 70. Highs will be in the 80s for western Kansas where the rain is most likely. Farther east, look for another 90+ degree day.

Storms roll into central and south central Kansas by Thursday evening and chances linger to Friday as well. Much of the state will have cooled back to the 80s to finish off the week. Another round of rain is forecast Friday night and throughout Saturday morning. It does appear that Sunday will have some drier weather for Kansas.

Expect mainly 80s over the Labor Day weekend, but by Monday, highs could be back to near 90.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 96

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy; scattered storms. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 70.

Fri: High: 87 Scattered storms; cooler.

Sat: High: 82 Low: 68 AM storms, then mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 67 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 90 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 70 Mostly sunny

Wed: High: 86 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

