Insurance changes expected with COVID vaccine widely available

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cost of COVID-19 treatment can reach tens of thousands of dollars if you’re a patient in the hospital. Most insurance companies have been waiving cost-sharing fees such as copays and deductibles, but could that be changing?

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas said it is continuing to waive deductibles and copays for now, but at the end of the year, it will be going back to normal coverage in its plans.

Kansas hospitals continue to be filled with COVID patients, a vast majority of which are unvaccinated. With COVID-19 vaccines widely available, some insurance companies will stop paying for deductibles, copays and coinsurance.

“At this point, at the end of the year, we’ll go back to our coverage with cost share back to our members, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas Corporate Communications Manager Katrina McGovern said.

Eyewitness News reached to the Kansas Insurance Department to see what it could tell Kansans to expect for the upcoming year, especially after Delta Airlines adds an additional $200 per month insurance charge for its unvaccinated employees.

The insurance department said it’s a gray area and they expect further guidance from the federal government.

So, what if you’re a Blue Cross and Blue Shield member who is unvaccinated? Will that play a role in 2022?

“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas members do not have to worry about if they go into the hospital or seek treatment through their doctor’s office on if they will be checked for their vaccination status or not. We’ll be paying those claims regardless,” McGovern said.

