TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has deployed 280 members of the Kansas National Guard to assist in areas affected by Hurricane Ida.

“We have a responsibility to help our fellow Americans during their times of need. We stand ready to provide relief for impacted families,” she said in a tweet.

