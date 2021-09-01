Advertisement

KDHE urges Kansas not to take ivermectin for COVID-19

Ivermectin
Ivermectin(WCTV)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is urging Kansans not to take the drug ivermectin unless prescribed by a physician. The drug is not approved or authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat or prevent COVID-19; it has only been approved in humans to treat specific skin conditions like rosacea, head lice or some parasitic worms. Ivermectin is used in livestock as an anti-parasite medicine and can be found in livestock supply centers.

“Kansans should avoid taking medications that are intended for animals and should only take ivermectin as prescribed by their physician,” said Lee Norman, M.D., Secretary of KDHE. “These highly concentrated doses can cause severe illness and even death in humans.”

According the the KDHE, an ivermectin overdose includes gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Overdoses are associated with hypotension and neurologic effects such as decreased consciousness, confusion, hallucinations, seizures, coma, and death. Ivermectin may intensify the effects of other drugs that cause central nervous system depression, such as benzodiazepines and barbiturates.

The KDHE says the COVID-19 vaccine is the safest and most effective way to prevent getting sick and protect against severe disease and death from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, including the Delta variant.

