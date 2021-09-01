Metallica Scholars Initiative from WSU Tech offers training, guaranteed job interview

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WSU Tech will offer training in a high-demand field, paid tuition and fees and a guaranteed job interview through its Metallica Scholars program.

Funded by rock group Metallica’s All Within My Hands (AWMH) and led by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), the Metallica Scholars Initiative was designed to directly support students while elevating the importance of career and technical education. This is the third time WSU Tech has been selected to receive $25,000 from the initiative designed to prepare students for work in technical fields.

After the eight-week program, Metallica Scholars are guaranteed an interview with either Spirit AeroSystems or Textron Aviation, Wichita’s prestigious aviation companies. Students can enroll beginning in October.

“We are extremely thankful to be a Metallica Scholars school again this year,” WSU Tech President Sheree Utash said. “Over the last few years, we have seen numerous lives transformed by the educational opportunities, financial assistance and career guidance this initiative has provided to them. We are excited to expand this program and further our relationships with Spirit AeroSystems and Textron Aviation to provide a clear career pathway during these exceptionally uncertain times.”

