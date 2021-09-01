Advertisement

Nelson Elementary in Haysville evacuating due to downed powerlines

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Nelson Elementary School in Haysville is being evacuated after blown power lines fell on the building.

Fire crews said there was no active fire at the school. Everyone in the building was evacuated to a nearby church.

Power to the building has been shut down and crews are working on a transformer box.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

