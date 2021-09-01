Nelson Elementary in Haysville evacuating due to downed powerlines

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Nelson Elementary School in Haysville is being evacuated after blown power lines fell on the building.

Fire crews said there was no active fire at the school. Everyone in the building was evacuated to a nearby church.

Power to the building has been shut down and crews are working on a transformer box.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

