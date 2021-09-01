Nursing home employees missing vaccine targets

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Data from the state of Kansas shows that about a third of nursing homes have fewer than half of their health care workers vaccinated against the coronavirus. The data shows that just four of the more than 300 federally licensed nursing homes in the state are meeting the goal of 90% of health care workers vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state released the data after President Joe Biden announced that his administration will require nursing home staff to be vaccinated as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding. State data shows that about 46% of Kansans were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

