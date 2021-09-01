Advertisement

One seriously injured after semis collide and catch fire in southeast Kansas

One person was seriously injured when two semi-trailers collided and caught fire Tuesday evening in Montgomery County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHERRYVALE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was seriously injured when two semi-trailers collided and caught fire Tuesday evening in Montgomery County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:12 p.m. about a mile south of Cherryvale on US-69 highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Kenworth semi-trailer and a 2005 Freightliner semi-trailer were both northbound on US-169 at the time of the collision.

The patrol said that as the Freightliner attempted to make a left turn from US-169 onto County Road 4800, the Kenworth crossed the center line in an attempt to pass it.

The vehicles then collided in the intersection, where both of them caught fire.

The driver of the Freightliner, Kurtis Allen Stevenson, 56, of Coffeyville, was seriously injured and was transported to Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, Okla. The patrol said Stevenson was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Kenworth, Rifat Ahmetasevic, 54, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, was reported to have minor injuries. There was no indication that Ahmetasevicwas transported to the hospital. The patrol said Ahmetasevic was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

