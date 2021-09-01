Overland Park police officer, 23, dies of COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 23-year-old Overland Park police officer, Freddie Castro, died Tuesday night after being hospitalized last week due to COVID-19.

The Overland Park Police Department reported Castro’s hospitalization on its Facebook page on Aug. 27. In announcing Castro’s death on social media Tuesday night, Police Chief Frank Donchez wrote that Castro was “young, enthusiastic and so proud to be a police officer. He left a lasting impact on our department and we will miss him.”

Castro had been with the department since March 2019.

