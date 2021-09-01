Advertisement

Part of Cheney State Park under boil water advisory

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHENEY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for part of the Cheney State Park Campgrounds. This affects the east side of the park: M & M Point, Heimerman Point, and  Wichita Point.

The Kansas Department of Health and Education issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure in the system.

KDHE recommends the following precautions:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

