Advertisement

Podcast host Joe Rogan announces COVID-19 diagnosis

Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before...
Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before UFC 211.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Podcast host Joe Rogan announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Rogan said he started having symptoms on Saturday and tested positive for the virus the following day.

“I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on,” he said.

Rogan spoke about the medications he took after his diagnosis which included the ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug. Health officials have advised strongly against the medication.

Rogan also said that his Friday show in Nashville, Tenn. has been postponed.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s have arrested and booked Douglass McGathy, 32, into jail for...
Man arrested, accused of stabbing, killing uncle over gun sale in Derby
One person is seriously injured in a crash at 135th Street West and Maple.
1 injured in crash in west Wichita
Nelson Elementary School in Haysville is being evacuated after blown power lines fell on the...
Nelson Elementary in Haysville evacuating due to downed powerlines
Wichita police arrested 34-year-old Latoya McCurn on Tuesday (8/17/21) in connection with the...
Affidavit: Woman admits to fatally stabbing man in SE Wichita
KDOL
Kansas unemployment fraud investigation reveals $700M lost in 1 year

Latest News

This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says he hopes to see success from the SERV program aimed at...
Wichita Police Dept. launches program aimed at reducing violence among repeat offenders
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
In this courtroom artist's sketch, R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her