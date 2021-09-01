Republic County Jr/Sr High School temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Republic County Schools on Wednesday, Sept. 1, announced that due to the number of cases of COVID-19 in its junior/senior high school, there will be no school on Thursday or Friday for students in sixth through 12th grades. The district did not specify how many cases were in the school, but did say it expects classes to resume after Labor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

“There will be no sports practices or activities the rest of this week and no games on Thursday, Friday or Monday evenings,” the district said.

Students at East Elementary School in the district will be in school Thursday and Friday as normal, the district said.

