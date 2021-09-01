Sizzling start to September

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the heat and humidity will be the weather story today and tomorrow as temperatures top-out in the middle 90s and heat index hits 100 degrees or higher.

The first of two cold fronts will move through the state late Thursday and Friday increasing the risk of showers and storms. The best chance of rain and thunder in the Wichita area will take place Thursday night followed by a second round of storms Friday evening into Saturday morning.

On the other side of the front, we will see cooler temperatures this weekend. However, highs in the middle to upper 80s are near normal for early September.

A second, stronger cold front is coming to Kansas early next week. After a dry and warmer Labor Day in the lower 90s, temperatures tumble into the 80s behind the front on Tuesday and Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and hot. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 96.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: E 10-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; chance of evening storms. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 95.

Fri: Low 69. High: 87. Showers/storms early and again late.

Sat: Low: 70. High: 85. Morning storms; otherwise mostly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 90. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 69. High: 92. Mostly sunny; isolated overnight storms.

Tue: Low: 68. High: 86. Becoming mostly sunny, cooler.

