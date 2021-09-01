Wichita Police Dept. launches program aimed at reducing violence among repeat offenders

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The last year has been a challenging one when it comes to violent crime in Wichita.

In response to the growing number of homicides and shootings involving juveniles, the Wichita Police Department is launching the Strategic Engagement to Reduce Violence initiative or SERV. The department says similar models of the program have shown success in other communities across the nation, and the hope is for the same in Wichita.

Odell Harris Jr. is the pastor at St. James AME Church. He says he’s seen too much in his 34 years in the Wichita community, and he’s tired of young people dying due to their “negative choices, because of environment, because of cultural aspects.”

“We’ve had funerals of young men and women prematurely. For 34 years, I’ve watched mothers and fathers grieve over dead children,” he said.

WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay said the resolution starts with the community.

“The bottom line is we’re not doing enough as a community to keep kids out of trouble, give them the resources they need to be successful and ultimately, they end up in this lifestyle,” said Ramsay.

The SERV program aims to identify youth that may be prone to violence and give them the resources to help to try and leave that life behind. Once those individuals have been identified, they are invited to a call-in session for an intervention.

“We’re basically unified in calling you to stop the violence, and if you’re willing to choose to participate in the program, we’re here to provide you with services that are available in the community to help you succeed in life,” said WPD Capt. Jason Stephens.

Those resources may include employment, education opportunities, or drug or substance abuse programs.

“If you choose not to participate in the program and help yourself then we will hold you accountable, and we collectively, the community and all of the law enforcement agencies involved, we’ll be watching,” said Capt. Stephens.

The police department said its crime analysis unit uses criminal history, involvement in other shootings and other factors to select participants for the program. A person is given a score for the role they play in the incident and those are added up to identify candidates for “SERV.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.