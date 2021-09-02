Advertisement

15 million COVID vaccine doses wasted in US, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nearly 15 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been wasted in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports about 3.5% of the 438 million doses that have been delivered have had to be discarded.

It’s a big number, but the amount is less than the 5% to 15% waste rate that is typical for vaccines stored in multi-dose vials.

Part of the problem is that those vials must be used quickly after they are opened.

As smaller providers receive the vaccine, it’s more likely they won’t get to use all the doses in each vial.

The CDC says it is working with providers and jurisdictions to try to minimize that waste.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nelson Elementary School in Haysville is being evacuated after blown power lines fell on the...
Nelson Elementary in Haysville evacuating due to downed powerlines
The sheriff’s office said it seeks to locate Kyle V. Hardick in the deaths of a man and another...
Man arrested in Reno County double homicide
The world’s largest locomotive, “Big Boy” number 4014, was in use in 1941.
“Big Boy” locomotive rolling through Kansas this week
McPherson lost a local icon, friend and neighbor, long time café owner, Shelly Wiggins.
Beloved McPherson café owner dies at Hays hospital
One Hillsboro business want to know why a similar business was approved to accept SNAP...
Local business confused over SNAP benefit denial

Latest News

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
3 ex-officers ask to block streaming of trial in Floyd death
A small jet carrying four people has crashed on takeoff from a small airport in central...
Small jet carrying 4 crashes on takeoff; no word on injuries
Wildlife officials say based on size, color pattern, fin placement and head shape, the fish...
Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish
Wildlife officials say based on size, color pattern, fin placement and head shape, the fish...
Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Changing winds provide hope in California wildfire battle