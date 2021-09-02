Beloved McPherson café owner dies at Hays hospital

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - McPherson lost a local icon, friend and neighbor in long time café owner, Shelly Wiggins.

“She loved life and lived life to its fullest, gave big loved big,” said her husband, Cameron Wiggins.

Cameron says Shelly served people for more than 20 years at Neighbors Café.

Last year, Shelly was diagnosed with lung cancer and had a heart attack during chemotherapy. She’d been in and out of hospitals across the state when she died at a Hays hospital waiting for an open bed in Kansas City.

“They couldn’t get her into any of the area hospitals, so they had to take her to Hays,” her husband said.

From there, continued treatment would have taken her to Kansas City.

Family describe Shelly as the life of the party, a hard core Chiefs fan and band lover.

Now friends and family are remembering one of the best neighbors they knew.

“She really left an impact. I had no idea the impact she would have left.”

Shelly Wiggins was 65 years old.

