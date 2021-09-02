City of Wichita issues 85% of rental assistance funds

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said more than 85-percent of its emergency rental assistance funds have been distributed.

To put that into perspective, Kansas has distributed less than 12-percent of its relief funds. That is right around where the national average sits.

The federal government set a requirement that 65-percent of first-round funding be spent by Sept. 30.

The city said they fully expect to spend all of the funding by the end of the month.

